The Mission Group (LON:TMG) Receives House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

The Mission Group (LON:TMG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Shares of TMG opened at GBX 48 ($0.63) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.63. The Mission Group has a 12-month low of GBX 43.05 ($0.57) and a 12-month high of GBX 91.75 ($1.21). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 57.25 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 65.62. The firm has a market capitalization of £43.69 million and a P/E ratio of 52.22.

About The Mission Group (Get Rating)

The Mission Group plc provides marketing and advertising related services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company offers marketing communications services specializing in the technology, medical, and automotive sector; public relations services; and advertising, media buying, digital marketing, events, and training services.

