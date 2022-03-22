The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC cut its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,829 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $5,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 521.2% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 410 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. 82.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PGR stock opened at $112.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $65.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.83. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $89.35 and a 12-month high of $113.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Progressive had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. Progressive’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 7.05%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PGR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Progressive from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.33.

In other Progressive news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total transaction of $141,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 3,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total value of $327,845.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,528 shares of company stock valued at $6,708,460 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

