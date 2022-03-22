The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Position Increased by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,667 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SHW. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 123.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,950,247 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $803,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629,745 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 42,179.0% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,076,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,455 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1,099.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 352,627 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $98,635,000 after purchasing an additional 323,231 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,676,108 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,944,539,000 after purchasing an additional 321,182 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 859,348 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $240,386,000 after purchasing an additional 276,988 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SHW opened at $245.82 on Tuesday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $233.32 and a 1 year high of $354.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $272.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $301.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.05 billion, a PE ratio of 35.32, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.17.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 78.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SHW shares. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $330.85.

In related news, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $259.55 per share, for a total transaction of $519,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $253.91 per share, for a total transaction of $253,910.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

