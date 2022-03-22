The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Acquired by Liberty One Investment Management LLC

Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 357,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,206 shares during the period. Southern accounts for about 3.7% of Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $24,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SO. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southern by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,764,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,844,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,130 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,433,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $328,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,450 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,446,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $151,585,000 after buying an additional 938,769 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Southern by 114.6% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,074,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,602,000 after acquiring an additional 574,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Southern by 5.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,097,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $377,836,000 after buying an additional 336,410 shares in the last quarter. 59.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southern stock opened at $68.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $59.28 and a 12 month high of $69.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.29. The company has a market capitalization of $73.04 billion, a PE ratio of 30.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.50.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. Southern had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.02%. Southern’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 116.81%.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total transaction of $171,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total transaction of $506,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,674 shares of company stock valued at $2,809,521. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SO shares. StockNews.com upgraded Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Scotiabank lowered shares of Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $73.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho raised Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Southern from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

