The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Bought by Liberty One Investment Management LLC

Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,415 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares during the quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 904.8% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 422 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 181.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 544 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TJX opened at $60.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.80. The company has a market capitalization of $72.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.98. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.92 and a 12 month high of $77.35.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $13.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.19 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 55.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TJX. Argus upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $98.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Gordon Haskett cut their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.43.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

