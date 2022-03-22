The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its holdings in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) by 44.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,761 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.13% of Toro worth $13,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TTC. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Toro by 90.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,790,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,789 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Toro by 105.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 724,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,875,000 after acquiring an additional 371,518 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Toro by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,838,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,498,000 after acquiring an additional 336,084 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of Toro by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,028,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,634,000 after buying an additional 319,737 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Toro by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,471,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,313,000 after buying an additional 299,386 shares during the period. 82.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Toro from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.67.

NYSE:TTC opened at $86.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.87. The Toro Company has a fifty-two week low of $81.15 and a fifty-two week high of $118.13.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $932.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $972.07 million. Toro had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Toro Company will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Toro’s payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

About Toro (Get Rating)

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

