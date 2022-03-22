The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Stock Position Boosted by Golden Green Inc.

Golden Green Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,425 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Trade Desk accounts for about 1.9% of Golden Green Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Golden Green Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $2,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TTD. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Trade Desk by 1,101.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,863,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,614,032,000 after buying an additional 19,127,872 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Trade Desk by 249.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 27,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after buying an additional 19,407 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Trade Desk by 999.6% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 14,234 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Trade Desk by 851.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,490,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,326,000 after buying an additional 1,334,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Trade Desk by 2,222.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 305,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,649,000 after buying an additional 292,539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.11. 53,581 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,083,669. The stock has a market cap of $33.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 234.95, a PEG ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 2.22. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.71 and a twelve month high of $114.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.86.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $395.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TTD. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Trade Desk from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.50.

In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 7,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total value of $569,442.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $623,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,969 shares of company stock valued at $1,906,466 in the last three months. 10.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

