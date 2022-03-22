The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Acquired by Liberty One Investment Management LLC

Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 674 shares during the quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Travelers Companies by 347.6% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 53.3% in the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 1,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $199,692.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.04, for a total value of $1,670,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 163,026 shares of company stock worth $27,862,876 in the last ninety days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $182.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $44.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $170.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.59. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.44 and a fifty-two week high of $183.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $1.34. The business had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 24.24%.

TRV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $153.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.93.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

