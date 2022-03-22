The Unite Group (LON:UTG) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

The Unite Group (LON:UTG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 1,220 ($16.06) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.18% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on UTG. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,350 ($17.77) price objective on shares of The Unite Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($16.46) price objective on shares of The Unite Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of The Unite Group from GBX 1,250 ($16.46) to GBX 1,200 ($15.80) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.80) price objective on shares of The Unite Group in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,261.67 ($16.61).

Shares of The Unite Group stock opened at GBX 1,149 ($15.13) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.52, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,045.65 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,089.30. The firm has a market cap of £4.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33. The Unite Group has a 1 year low of GBX 934.80 ($12.31) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,250 ($16.46).

In related news, insider Joe Lister purchased 1,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 711 ($9.36) per share, with a total value of £9,001.26 ($11,850.00).

Unite Students is the UK's largest owner, manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading Higher Education sector. Following our successful Â£1.4bn acquisition of Liberty Living's UK assets in November 2019, we now provide homes to 76,000 students across 177 properties in 27 leading university towns and cities.

