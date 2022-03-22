Theratechnologies (TSE:TH) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $3.18

Theratechnologies Inc. (TSE:TH – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$3.18 and last traded at C$3.19, with a volume of 5500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.27.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$302.49 million and a PE ratio of -7.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 319.51, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.04.
About Theratechnologies (TSE:TH)
Further Reading
- FreightCar America Finally Gets On Track
- J. Jill, Inc Is Not Ready To Rally Back Up The Hill
- Is FedEx Worth The Risk?
- Nike Leads Dow 30 Higher, More Upside Could Be Ahead
- DocuSign CEO Bets Big On Company’s Future
Receive News & Ratings for Theratechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theratechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.