Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $6.20 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $6.20 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $6.55 and the lowest is $5.62. Thermo Fisher Scientific posted earnings per share of $7.21 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific will report full-year earnings of $22.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.43 to $22.72. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $24.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.36 to $24.90. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Thermo Fisher Scientific.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $6.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.32. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TMO shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $718.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $605.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $645.31.

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,500 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.95, for a total transaction of $845,925.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Humankind Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. American Trust acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $4,395,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 1,576 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 3,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the period. 86.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $589.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $230.53 billion, a PE ratio of 30.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $566.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $598.15. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a one year low of $434.63 and a one year high of $672.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 6.17%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

