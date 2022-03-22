THORChain (RUNE) Price Hits $8.58 on Major Exchanges

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. Over the last seven days, THORChain has traded 16.3% higher against the dollar. THORChain has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion and approximately $255.49 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One THORChain coin can now be bought for approximately $8.58 or 0.00020245 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002361 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001976 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.28 or 0.00047874 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,960.42 or 0.06987564 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $42,299.77 or 0.99841502 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00042559 BTC.

THORChain Coin Profile

THORChain’s launch date was October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 334,937,975 coins and its circulating supply is 330,688,061 coins. THORChain’s official website is thorchain.org . The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

Buying and Selling THORChain

