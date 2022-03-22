Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.110-$0.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $303 million-$305 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $295.26 million.Thoughtworks also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.500-$0.520 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Thoughtworks from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Thoughtworks from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Thoughtworks from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Sunday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Thoughtworks from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Thoughtworks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.83.

NASDAQ TWKS opened at $21.35 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.54. Thoughtworks has a 1 year low of $17.79 and a 1 year high of $34.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.76.

Thoughtworks ( NASDAQ:TWKS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $286.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.61 million. Thoughtworks’s revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Thoughtworks will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Thoughtworks stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 22,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,000. Institutional investors own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

