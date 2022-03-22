Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.500-$0.520 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.510. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.32 billion-$1.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.30 billion.Thoughtworks also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.110-$0.120 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TWKS. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Thoughtworks from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Thoughtworks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Thoughtworks from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.83.

Shares of Thoughtworks stock opened at $21.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Thoughtworks has a twelve month low of $17.79 and a twelve month high of $34.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.54.

Thoughtworks ( NASDAQ:TWKS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $286.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.61 million. Thoughtworks’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Thoughtworks will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Thoughtworks stock. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

