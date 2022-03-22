ThredUp (TDUP) and The Competition Financial Review

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating) is one of 49 public companies in the “Catalog & mail-order houses” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare ThredUp to related companies based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

50.5% of ThredUp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.0% of shares of all “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies are held by institutional investors. 29.0% of shares of all “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for ThredUp and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ThredUp 0 2 11 0 2.85 ThredUp Competitors 275 1222 3339 61 2.65

ThredUp currently has a consensus target price of $20.08, indicating a potential upside of 151.99%. As a group, “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies have a potential upside of 34.15%. Given ThredUp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ThredUp is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares ThredUp and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ThredUp -25.09% -25.09% -14.95% ThredUp Competitors -7.89% -3.25% -1.53%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ThredUp and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ThredUp $251.79 million -$63.18 million -5.95 ThredUp Competitors $16.52 billion $908.67 million 99.61

ThredUp’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than ThredUp. ThredUp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

ThredUp peers beat ThredUp on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

ThredUp Company Profile (Get Rating)

ThredUp Inc. operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

