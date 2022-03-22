Throne (THN) Market Cap Tops $38.59 Million

Throne (THN) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 22nd. One Throne coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0988 or 0.00000233 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Throne has traded up 20% against the U.S. dollar. Throne has a total market capitalization of $38.59 million and approximately $3.86 million worth of Throne was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002359 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.29 or 0.00047834 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,990.48 or 0.07050983 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,528.47 or 1.00273940 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00042529 BTC.

Throne Coin Profile

Throne’s total supply is 1,974,198,687 coins and its circulating supply is 390,752,313 coins. Throne’s official Twitter account is @throneNFT

Throne Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Throne directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Throne should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Throne using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

