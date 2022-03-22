Thunderbird Entertainment Group (OTCMKTS:THBRF) Stock Price Down 1%

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:THBRF – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.00 and last traded at $3.08. Approximately 7,207 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 30,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.11.

Separately, UBS Group started coverage on Thunderbird Entertainment Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.06 and a 200-day moving average of $3.49.

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc operates as a multi-platform media production, distribution, and rights management company in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, the Republic of Ireland, China, France, and internationally. Its programs cover various genres with a focus on children's productions, scripted comedy and drama, and non-scripted content.

