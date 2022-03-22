Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) Trading Down 4.7%

Shares of Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Get Rating) traded down 4.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.27 and last traded at $20.51. 2,789 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 359,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.52.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $847.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 1.42.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $105.18 million for the quarter. Tidewater had a negative return on equity of 13.48% and a negative net margin of 34.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.57) earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDW. Flat Footed LLC acquired a new stake in Tidewater during the fourth quarter worth about $7,930,000. Monaco Asset Management SAM acquired a new stake in Tidewater during the fourth quarter worth about $3,489,000. Naviter Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Tidewater during the fourth quarter worth about $1,507,000. Valueworks LLC grew its holdings in Tidewater by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 472,318 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,059,000 after acquiring an additional 139,033 shares during the period. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new stake in Tidewater in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,296,000. 80.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tidewater Company Profile

Tidewater, Inc engages in the provision of offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry. It includes the towing of, and anchor handling for, mobile offshore drilling units, transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, work over and production activities, offshore construction and seismic and subsea support, and a variety of specialized services such as pipe and cable laying.

