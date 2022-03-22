TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) Sets New 12-Month High at $23.97

TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.97 and last traded at $23.56, with a volume of 1207569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.22.

TMST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised TimkenSteel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com cut TimkenSteel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on TimkenSteel from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.84.

TimkenSteel ( NYSE:TMST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.47. TimkenSteel had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 13.33%. The firm had revenue of $338.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that TimkenSteel Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,104,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,220,000 after buying an additional 326,697 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,270,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,969,000 after buying an additional 312,542 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TimkenSteel during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,402,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 311.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 343,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,663,000 after buying an additional 259,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of TimkenSteel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,605,000. 77.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TimkenSteel Corp. engages in the manufacture of alloy, carbon and micro-alloy steel products. The firm’s products includes special bar quality steel, seamless mechanical tubing, gears, grades of steel, jumbo bloom vertical caster, TimkenSteel ultrapremium technology, and TimkenSteel endurance steels.

