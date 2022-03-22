Titan International (NYSE:TWI) Sets New 52-Week High at $14.78

Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.78 and last traded at $14.78, with a volume of 80 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.48.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TWI. StockNews.com raised Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research raised Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Get Titan International alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $928.20 million, a P/E ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.22.

Titan International ( NYSE:TWI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.21. Titan International had a return on equity of 28.81% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $487.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Titan International, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Titan International by 9,915.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Titan International by 10,448.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Titan International in the third quarter worth $33,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Titan International by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Titan International in the third quarter worth $91,000. Institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

About Titan International (NYSE:TWI)

Titan International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of wheels, tires, and undercarriage industrial. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving and Construction, and Consumer. The Agricultural segment manufactures rims, wheels, and tires for use in various agricultural and forestry equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Titan International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.