Toast (NYSE:TOST) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target points to a potential downside of 5.24% from the company’s current price.
TOST has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Toast from $66.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Toast from $58.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Toast from $70.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Toast from $48.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Toast in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.67.
NYSE TOST opened at $20.05 on Tuesday. Toast has a 1 year low of $15.82 and a 1 year high of $69.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.92.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TOST. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Toast by 25,906.8% in the fourth quarter. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 13,003,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,226,000 after acquiring an additional 12,953,407 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Toast by 992.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,950,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,972,000 after purchasing an additional 7,223,299 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in Toast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,555,000. HarbourVest Partners LLC bought a new position in Toast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,051,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Toast during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $95,717,000. 17.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Toast Company Profile (Get Rating)
Toast Inc builds software which helps restaurants manage online orders and dine-in order, operate an on-demand delivery network and integrate payments. Toast Inc is based in Boston.
