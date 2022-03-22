Tokamak Network (TON) Achieves Market Capitalization of $10.49 Million

Tokamak Network (TON) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. One Tokamak Network coin can currently be bought for about $3.85 or 0.00009003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Tokamak Network has traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Tokamak Network has a market capitalization of $10.49 million and $4.01 million worth of Tokamak Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Tokamak Network

Tokamak Network (TON) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 12th, 2020. Tokamak Network’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,727,340 coins. The official website for Tokamak Network is tokamak.network . Tokamak Network’s official Twitter account is @tokamak_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokamak Network is a platform designed to assure decentralized and secure property the same as Ethereum Main chain while supporting a high level of scalability and extendability. Each Dapp is built easily for a specific purpose through Tokamak Network. Tokamak Network has each Dapp to operate in its own chain. Layer 2 chains are connected to Ethereum’s Main Chain via the Tokamak Protocol. The Tokamak TON token is used as an incentive to correctly decentralize the Tokamak Layer 2 chain. The service operator must deposit TON to open the Layer 2 chain. If the chain runs properly, this deposit will gradually increase. However, if there is a technical issue in the chain and someone who finds problem raises an issue, and then, the deposit as a reward will go to that person (challenger). Moreover, TON is also used to charge Stamina, which is the transaction fee in Layer 2 chain. The stamina will be recharged after a certain period. It does not disappear until it is withdrawn. “

