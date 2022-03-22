Tortoise Energy Infrastructure (NYSE:TYG) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $29.13

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $29.13 and traded as high as $32.42. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure shares last traded at $32.18, with a volume of 80,020 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Tortoise Energy Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.83%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.05% of the company’s stock.

About Tortoise Energy Infrastructure (NYSE:TYG)

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. operates as a mutual fund closed-end investment trust. The company owns a portfolio of master limited partnership investments in the energy infrastructure sector. Its objective is to provide its stockholders a high level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions.

