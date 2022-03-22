Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $19.99

Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSYY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.99 and traded as low as $19.67. Toshiba shares last traded at $19.82, with a volume of 11,540 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Toshiba from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.99.

TOSHIBA Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of electronic and electrical products. It operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Infrastructure Systems, Retail & Printing, Storage & Device, Industrial ICT (Information and Communications Technology), and Others. The Energy Systems segment offers hydro-electric, solar, geothermal, nuclear, and thermal power generation facilities.

