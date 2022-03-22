Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$60.64.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TOU. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$64.00 to C$63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$77.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt lifted their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

TSE:TOU opened at C$53.20 on Tuesday. Tourmaline Oil has a 12-month low of C$22.59 and a 12-month high of C$53.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$17.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$47.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$44.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.47%.

In other news, Senior Officer Mike Rose purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$48.23 per share, with a total value of C$241,154.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,744,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$421,777,043.77.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

