TP ICAP Group (LON:TCAP) Upgraded to “Buy” by Shore Capital

TP ICAP Group (LON:TCAP – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Shore Capital to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.27) target price on shares of TP ICAP Group in a report on Monday, February 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 278 ($3.66).

Get TP ICAP Group alerts:

Shares of LON TCAP opened at GBX 125.30 ($1.65) on Tuesday. TP ICAP Group has a 1-year low of GBX 105.20 ($1.38) and a 1-year high of GBX 252.40 ($3.32). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 131.43 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 144.75. The company has a market cap of £988.20 million and a PE ratio of 19.13.

TP ICAP Group PLC provides intermediary services, contextual insights and intelligence, trade execution, pre-trade and settlement services, and data-led solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Global Broking, Energy & Commodities, Institutional Services, and Data & Analytics divisions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TP ICAP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TP ICAP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.