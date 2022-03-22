Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC)

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 5,000 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 849% compared to the average daily volume of 527 call options.

In other Houghton Mifflin Harcourt news, EVP James P. Oneill sold 6,237 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.91, for a total transaction of $130,415.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Alejandro Reyes sold 3,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.91, for a total transaction of $68,940.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,838 shares of company stock valued at $1,063,023. Company insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMHC. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 64,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 31,325 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 132.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 184,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,970,000 after purchasing an additional 105,119 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,627,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,897,000 after buying an additional 215,427 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC lifted its position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 92.8% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 21,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 10,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolf Hill Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 1,643,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,465,000 after purchasing an additional 603,240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HMHC traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.87. 260,612 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,255,011. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.15. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a 52 week low of $5.53 and a 52 week high of $21.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.02). Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 20.33%.

Several analysts recently commented on HMHC shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $17.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co engages in the provision of pre-K-12 education solutions, delivering content, technology, services, and media. It operates through the following segments: Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms and services.

