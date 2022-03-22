Traders Buy Large Volume of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Call Options (NASDAQ:CIBR)

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 5,718 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 646% compared to the typical volume of 767 call options.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 10,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 18.3% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 110,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,406,000 after purchasing an additional 17,180 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 16.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 17,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 156,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,613,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares in the last quarter.
NASDAQ CIBR traded up $1.51 on Tuesday, reaching $52.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,437,479. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.08. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 52 week low of $40.66 and a 52 week high of $56.58.
