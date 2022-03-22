Traders Purchase Large Volume of iShares MBS ETF Call Options (NASDAQ:MBB)

iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 10,063 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,200% compared to the typical daily volume of 774 call options.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter valued at about $11,012,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,551,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,826,000 after acquiring an additional 328,490 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,522,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,740,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,795,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,363,000 after buying an additional 103,082 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MBB stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $101.84. The stock had a trading volume of 51,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,187,311. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.58. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $102.01 and a twelve month high of $108.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.137 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st.

About iShares MBS ETF

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

