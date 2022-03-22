Trans-Lux (OTCMKTS:TNLX) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.56

Shares of Trans-Lux Co. (OTCMKTS:TNLX – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.56 and traded as high as $0.64. Trans-Lux shares last traded at $0.64, with a volume of 1,000 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.50.

About Trans-Lux (OTCMKTS:TNLX)

Trans-Lux Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of light-emitting diode digital display and scoreboard solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Product Sales and Digital Product Lease and Maintenance. The Digital Product Sales segment includes out-of-home, sports, transportation, live entertainment, and retail and hospitality categories.

