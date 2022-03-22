TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.33.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TAC. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com downgraded TransAlta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. ATB Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$17.00 price target on shares of TransAlta in a report on Friday, December 24th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on TransAlta from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TAC. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in TransAlta by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 6,545 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of TransAlta in the second quarter worth $2,875,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of TransAlta by 103.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 863,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,615,000 after purchasing an additional 438,278 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in TransAlta by 186.1% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 40,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 26,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in TransAlta by 63.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 407,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,062,000 after purchasing an additional 158,307 shares in the last quarter. 61.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TAC stock opened at $9.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 1.19. TransAlta has a 12-month low of $8.82 and a 12-month high of $12.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.30.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.20). TransAlta had a positive return on equity of 5.05% and a negative net margin of 20.34%. The business had revenue of $483.94 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TransAlta will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

