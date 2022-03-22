TRAVA.FINANCE Trading 4.8% Higher Over Last Week (TRAVA)

TRAVA.FINANCE (TRAVA) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. One TRAVA.FINANCE coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. TRAVA.FINANCE has a total market capitalization of $1.38 million and $233,415.00 worth of TRAVA.FINANCE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TRAVA.FINANCE has traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002345 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.01 or 0.00046900 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,998.02 or 0.07028582 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,618.97 or 0.99916278 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00042521 BTC.

TRAVA.FINANCE Coin Profile

TRAVA.FINANCE’s total supply is 4,745,402,993 coins and its circulating supply is 452,269,659 coins.

TRAVA.FINANCE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRAVA.FINANCE directly using U.S. dollars.

