Treat DAO (TREAT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $45,484.00

Treat DAO (TREAT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. Treat DAO has a total market capitalization of $4.58 million and $45,484.00 worth of Treat DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Treat DAO has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Treat DAO coin can currently be bought for about $4.58 or 0.00007439 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Treat DAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002348 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.96 or 0.00046860 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,004.56 or 0.07053067 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42,517.72 or 0.99808505 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00042266 BTC.

Treat DAO Coin Profile

Treat DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Treat DAO’s official Twitter account is @treatdao

Buying and Selling Treat DAO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Treat DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Treat DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Treat DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Treat DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Treat DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.