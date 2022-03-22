TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) PT Lowered to $35.00

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.90% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of NYSE:THS opened at $33.05 on Tuesday. TreeHouse Foods has a one year low of $29.47 and a one year high of $55.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -150.23, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.52.

TreeHouse Foods ( NYSE:THS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TreeHouse Foods will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Humankind Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Atlas FRM LLC purchased a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $260,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $13,989,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $306,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 68,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 22,121 shares during the last quarter.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.

