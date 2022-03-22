TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Shares Down 4.7% on Analyst Downgrade

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) fell 4.7% on Tuesday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $35.00. The company traded as low as $31.48 and last traded at $31.50. 11,229 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 518,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.05.
THS has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,780,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,885,000 after purchasing an additional 317,500 shares during the last quarter. Jana Partners LLC raised its position in TreeHouse Foods by 35.1% in the third quarter. Jana Partners LLC now owns 5,156,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338,995 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,910,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,437,000 after acquiring an additional 78,584 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $72,116,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 1,614.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,755,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,175 shares in the last quarter.
TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
TreeHouse Foods Company Profile (NYSE:THS)
TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.
