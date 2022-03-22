Tricida (TCDA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.72) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of TCDA stock opened at $7.92 on Tuesday. Tricida has a 52-week low of $3.55 and a 52-week high of $10.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.82, a quick ratio of 5.88 and a current ratio of 5.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.29. The stock has a market cap of $399.55 million, a PE ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.10.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Tricida by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,727,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,461,000 after purchasing an additional 267,335 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Tricida during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,853,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tricida during the 4th quarter valued at about $437,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Tricida by 934.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 36,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tricida by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 304,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 19,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tricida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Tricida, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of its product, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer drug designed to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease. The company was founded by Gerrit Klaerner and Craig Jon Hawker in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

