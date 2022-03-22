Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Shares Gap Up to $22.52

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.52, but opened at $23.53. Trip.com Group shares last traded at $23.68, with a volume of 102,869 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Macquarie raised Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Trip.com Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Trip.com Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.73.

The company has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.49 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.49 and its 200-day moving average is $27.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Trip.com Group by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 142,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,374,000 after purchasing an additional 10,188 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in Trip.com Group by 3,203.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,866,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810,000 shares during the period. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. lifted its stake in Trip.com Group by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. now owns 1,078,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,149,000 after acquiring an additional 397,200 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Trip.com Group by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 989,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,413,000 after acquiring an additional 95,937 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Trip.com Group by 509.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 66,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 55,342 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

