Trip.com Group (TCOM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Trip.com Group stock opened at $22.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a PE ratio of 68.24 and a beta of 1.04. Trip.com Group has a twelve month low of $14.29 and a twelve month high of $42.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.49 and a 200-day moving average of $27.35.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on TCOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Trip.com Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, New Street Research raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trip.com Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.73.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Trip.com Group by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,693 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter valued at $434,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $561,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Trip.com Group by 182.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 48,363 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

About Trip.com Group (Get Rating)

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.