Trip.com Group (TCOM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Trip.com Group stock opened at $22.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a PE ratio of 68.24 and a beta of 1.04. Trip.com Group has a twelve month low of $14.29 and a twelve month high of $42.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.49 and a 200-day moving average of $27.35.
Several brokerages recently commented on TCOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Trip.com Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, New Street Research raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trip.com Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.73.
About Trip.com Group
Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.
