Trittium Price Tops $0.0096 on Major Exchanges (TRTT)

Trittium (TRTT) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 22nd. One Trittium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0096 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Trittium has a market capitalization of $1.24 million and approximately $22,462.00 worth of Trittium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Trittium has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002387 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001979 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.16 or 0.00048105 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,919.18 or 0.06966243 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,964.93 or 1.00144006 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00045131 BTC.

Trittium Profile

Trittium’s launch date was May 6th, 2018. Trittium’s total supply is 129,247,752 coins and its circulating supply is 128,915,825 coins. Trittium’s official Twitter account is @trittium_cc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Trittium is medium.com/@trittiumcoin . The official website for Trittium is trittium.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “Tritium is an intermediary platform that allows for fast and easy peer-to-peer loans backed by crypto collateral. Both lenders and borrowers get to leverage their positions – lenders by earning interest on their latent cash and borrowers by getting the cash flow without having to part with their crypto assets. Building upon the Blockchain decentralized nature, Trittium aims to take the sharing economy one step further. “

