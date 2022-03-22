Truegame (TGAME) 24 Hour Volume Hits $2,880.00

Truegame (TGAME) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. One Truegame coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Truegame has a total market capitalization of $73,324.09 and approximately $2,880.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Truegame has traded 29% higher against the dollar.

Truegame Profile

Truegame (CRYPTO:TGAME) is a coin. It was first traded on May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 coins and its circulating supply is 82,575,464 coins. The official website for Truegame is ico.truegame.io . The official message board for Truegame is medium.com/truegame . Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Truegame is a blockchain-based online game room for lotteries and gambling. It enables you to participate securely in smart contract lotteries, win valuable prizes and prize money in instant ticket games, play dice, and many other smart contract games. We are continuously updating our games collection, and each game is based on smart contracts and open source code. “

Buying and Selling Truegame

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Truegame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Truegame should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Truegame using one of the exchanges listed above.

