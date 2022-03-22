TrueShares Structured Outcome (December) ETF (BATS:DECZ) Shares Up 0.8%

Shares of TrueShares Structured Outcome (December) ETF (BATS:DECZ – Get Rating) shot up 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $29.26 and last traded at $29.26. 168 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $29.03.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.83 and its 200 day moving average is $29.40.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TrueShares Structured Outcome (December) ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in TrueShares Structured Outcome (December) ETF (BATS:DECZ – Get Rating) by 73.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,347 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,118 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in TrueShares Structured Outcome (December) ETF were worth $945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

