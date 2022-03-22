TrueShares Structured Outcome (February) ETF (BATS:FEBZ) Shares Up 0.9%

Shares of TrueShares Structured Outcome (February) ETF (BATS:FEBZ – Get Rating) shot up 0.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $28.76 and last traded at $28.76. 750 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $28.49.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.85.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TrueShares Structured Outcome (February) ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TrueShares Structured Outcome (February) ETF (BATS:FEBZ – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 23,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,000.

