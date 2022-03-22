Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,080,172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,654 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.08% of Truist Financial worth $63,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 456.4% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC grew its position in Truist Financial by 110.1% during the 3rd quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. 71.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $58.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.18. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $51.87 and a twelve month high of $68.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 12.36%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

In other Truist Financial news, Director Steven C. Voorhees bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.21 per share, with a total value of $592,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total transaction of $253,837.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TFC. Barclays increased their price target on Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler downgraded Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Truist Financial from $67.50 to $68.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.46.

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing, and equipment financing.

