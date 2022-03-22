Truist Financial Cuts Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Price Target to $40.00

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial from $50.00 to $40.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 31.45% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ENR. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Energizer from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Energizer from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Energizer from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Energizer from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Energizer from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Energizer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.43.

Get Energizer alerts:

NYSE:ENR opened at $30.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.11, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.29. Energizer has a one year low of $29.04 and a one year high of $51.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.12.

Energizer ( NYSE:ENR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. Energizer had a return on equity of 67.03% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $846.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Energizer will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert V. Vitale bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,235.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energizer by 890.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Energizer by 1,537.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energizer during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Energizer during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Energizer during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Energizer Company Profile (Get Rating)

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.