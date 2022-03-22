Trust Co. of Vermont Acquires 1,182 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,894,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,689,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,394 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,366,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,636,933,000 after buying an additional 86,779 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,475,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $706,307,000 after buying an additional 119,077 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,036,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $728,817,000 after buying an additional 129,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,882,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $673,904,000 after buying an additional 41,342 shares in the last quarter. 42.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $350.08 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $349.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $371.69. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $307.39 and a 1-year high of $408.71.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

