Trust Co. of Vermont Boosts Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 616 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TXN. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.5% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 829,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $159,531,000 after purchasing an additional 57,658 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 115,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,266 shares in the last quarter. Socorro Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 22.2% during the third quarter. Socorro Asset Management LP now owns 59,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,448,000 after purchasing an additional 10,833 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.1% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 11,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.4% during the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 127,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

TXN opened at $180.46 on Tuesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $161.04 and a one year high of $202.26. The company has a market cap of $166.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 5.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.51.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.32. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 66.40% and a net margin of 42.35%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.69%.

Several analysts have issued reports on TXN shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $206.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $201.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.68.

In related news, VP Amichai Ron sold 2,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total transaction of $350,282.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total value of $698,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,601 shares of company stock worth $6,987,383 in the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

