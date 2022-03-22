Trust Co. of Vermont Buys 215 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LRCX. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Lam Research by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 111,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,509,000 after acquiring an additional 24,641 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in Lam Research by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 270,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $154,195,000 after purchasing an additional 98,641 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments raised its holdings in Lam Research by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 6,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Lam Research by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 79.4% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Lam Research news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.50, for a total value of $300,988.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $712.50, for a total transaction of $7,125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,237 shares of company stock valued at $7,838,989 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LRCX opened at $536.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.25. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $466.06 and a 12-month high of $731.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $573.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $608.34.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 78.38% and a net margin of 27.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.03 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 32.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.69%.

LRCX has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $790.00 to $840.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $770.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $719.30.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

