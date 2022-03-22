Trust Co. of Vermont Decreases Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Trust Co. of Vermont trimmed its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,928 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 32,426 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $10,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VZ. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 197.6% during the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 988 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. 62.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg acquired 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.55 per share, for a total transaction of $998,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $84,879.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on VZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, March 4th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.20.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $51.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.69 and a fifty-two week high of $59.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.91. The company has a market cap of $214.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.40.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The business had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.03%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

