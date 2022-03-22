Trust Co. of Vermont Has $2.17 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,133 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 167.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 127.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR opened at $176.73 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $172.64 and its 200-day moving average is $175.18. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $157.20 and a twelve month high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

