Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 5,292 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Trust Co. of Vermont cut its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,292 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CL. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 51,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.39, for a total value of $4,217,873.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 40,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total transaction of $3,365,299.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 127,080 shares of company stock worth $10,443,094. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CL opened at $74.15 on Tuesday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $72.20 and a 1 year high of $85.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $62.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 308.71%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 10th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.31%.

CL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

